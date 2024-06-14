Renovated Kuthiran tunnel ready for reopening

The renovated Kuthiran tunnel is all set to be reopened this week. The Project Director of the National Highways Authority of India visited the tunnel and assessed the work done. It is understood that once fire and safety clearance is obtained, vehicle movement will resume.

The contractor had to complete the works on installing LED lights, fire safety equipment and exhaust fans at the earliest following a petition filed by activist advocate Shaji Kodankandath.

The first tunnel was closed for renovation by the end of January, diverting traffic to a single lane. Despite NHAI's directive to avoid power outages in the tunnel, power disruptions were a regular issue, causing the electric signboards and lights to turn off. Travellers reportedly experienced breathing difficulties due to malfunctioning exhaust fans.

Although the renovation exceeded the allocated period of four months, the reopening of the tunnel should ease the travel woes on the Thrissur-Palakkad route.