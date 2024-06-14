Malayalam
Cop injured in SFI protest outside NITC campus over Rs 33 lakh fine slapped on students

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 14, 2024 10:04 PM IST
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Students Federation of India (SFI) organised a march outside the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) in protest of the imposition of a hefty fine on students who allegedly led a strike against night curfew on the campus.

A Sub-Inspector was injured as the SFI activists attempted to break a police barricade. SI Ramesan of the Kunnamangalam Police Station was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The march was led by SFI's state committee member K Midhun and Kunnamangalam area committee president Asad.

On Thursday, the NITC issued a show cause notice to five students, accusing them of leading a day-long strike on March 22, which led to 'loss of a working day'. The NITC notice accessed by Onmanorama states that to recover damages from the 'irreparable loss of a productive working day' each student must pay a fine of 6,61,155.

The CPM issued a press release labelling NITC Director Prasad Krishna's decision as strange and autocratic. The NITC management had drawn flak recently for staking a claim to a stretch of State Highway 83.   

