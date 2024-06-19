Country-made bombs found in Kulathur market in Thiruvananthapuram's Kazhakootam

Thiruvananthapuram: Five country-made bombs were found at Kulathur market near Kazhakootam in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Merchants spotted the bombs and alerted Kazhakootam police. Bomb squad has seized the bombs for defusing.



The bombs were found in an open plastic cover kept inside a box used for storing tomatoes. It was found at the entrance of the market in the morning. The people raised an alarm after it was identified as bombs and cops were informed. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of Explosives act and begun a probe.

The police said that the bombs were filled with explosive powder, shards of glass and tied tightly by thread. Police are looking for CCTV cameras in the vicinity to find out the person who placed the bomb.