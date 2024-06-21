Tamil Nadu agrees to allow inter-state tourist buses from Kerala on roads

Thiruvananthapuram: Tamil Nadu has decided to stop halting inter-state tourist buses coming from Kerala. Discussions initiated by the Joint Transport Commissioner led to this decision. If the original documents of the detained buses are presented, they will be allowed to leave. However, buses registered in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra will continue to be detained in Tamil Nadu.



Tourist bus owners from Kerala have approached the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu's taxation of vehicles with All India Tourist Permits. In protest against, Tamil Nadu's actions officials from the Luxury Bus Owners Association (Kerala) had initially announced that bus owners and workers in Kerala will block tourist buses registered in Tamil Nadu from entering Kerala on Saturday. This decision was reversed in light of the new development, sources told Onmanorama.

AJ Rijas, the organisation's president, stated that demanding taxes for AITP buses in Tamil Nadu is unlawful.

As a result of Tamil Nadu's stance, inter-state bus services were in turmoil. Many services from Kerala to Chennai, Madurai, and Velankanni were cancelled on Thursday, leaving only buses with Tamil Nadu registration in operation.

Buses to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from Kerala were rerouted via Muthanga and Mysuru. On Wednesday evening, Bengaluru-bound buses departing from Thiruvananthapuram were intercepted by the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicle Department at Nagercoil, stranding passengers on the highway. By 10 pm, four buses had been halted, and authorities suggested passengers continue their journey on Tamil Nadu government buses, although most refused. Initially hesitant to return the seized buses, authorities eventually released them, causing significant delays.