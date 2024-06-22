Drunkard gropes schoolgirl in Pathanamthitta, mother breaks his nose

Pathanamthitta: A woman punched a drunkard in his face breaking his nose while questioning his misbehaviour with her schoolgoing daughter at Adoor in Pathanamthitta district on Friday. The police have registered a case against the man, Radhakrishna Pillai (59) from Mundappally, under POCSO Act. The cops are likely to register another case against the woman under section 325 of IPC (causing grievous hurt) as she left the man with a bleeding and broken nose, reported Manorama News.

Radhakrishna Pillai, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly groped the girl, who was on the way home after getting down from a bus at Nellimukal junction. The man shouted and hurled abusive words at the girl when she questioned his misbehaviour. Shocked with this, the girl phoned her mother who immediately rushed to the spot.

Talking about the incident, the mother told Manorama News that she punched the man in his face in self-defence.

“My daughter was groped by the drunkard when she was returning from school. The incident took place at the junction. She phoned me from a nearby shop after he shouted at her. When I reached the spot, he was inside a shop. I asked him about the incident. Even though I was polite with him, he turned violent and assaulted me. He also used cuss words. In self-defence, I punched him in face," said the woman.

The police confirmed that Radhakrishnan was drunk at the time of the incident. They also slapped charges under the POCSO Act against him. As he was nabbed with a bleeding nose, police took him to the hospital. He will be produced before the court later. At the same time, sources close to the police said that a case would be registered against the woman based on the medical report. Police decided to book the woman as visuals of Radhakrishnan with his bleeding nose surfaced on social media.