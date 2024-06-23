Kannur man sentenced to life term for raping, impregnating 15-year-old granddaughter

Taliparamba (Kannur): A Pocso Fast Track Court here sentenced a grandfather to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter. The Taliparamba Pocso Fast Track Court Judge R Rajesh ruled that the 65-year-old Nepal native must remain in prison for the rest of his life and imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh. The sexual assault took place from February to August 2023, resulting in the victim becoming pregnant and giving birth. A DNA test on the baby was conducted as part of the investigation.