Suresh Gopi takes oath in Malayalam, invokes names of gods before swearing in

New Delhi: Union Minister Suresh Gopi invoked the names of Krishna and Guruvayurappan before taking his oath as a Member of Parliament on Monday. He chanted 'Krishna Guruvayurappa Bhagavane' before climbing on to the podium and taking his oath in Malayalam.



Suresh Gopi, the sole BJP member elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala, solemnly swore in the name of God. Following the oath-taking, he returned to his seat, acknowledging both the ruling party and the opposition.

The swearing-in ceremony of MPs in the Lok Sabha is currently underway. This marks Suresh Gopi's first term as a Union Minister. Another Union Minister from Kerala, George Kurian, is expected to take oath shortly. Other MPs from Kerala are scheduled to be sworn in at 4 pm.