Night travel ban in Idukki, holiday for educational institutions in Devikulam

A holiday has been declared for educational institutions in the Devikulam Taluk of Idukki for Wednesday after heavy rain caused havoc in the district.

The Idukki district collector has also issued an order prohibiting night travel. The ban that came into force at 7 pm on Tuesday will be effective till 6 am on Wednesday.

Travel has also been banned along the gap road on the Kochi-Danushkodi National Highway.

"People should exercise caution as there is a possibility of landslips, flooding and trees getting uprooted in the heavy rain," the collector said in a social media post.

A woman died on the day following a landslide in Munnar. Mala Kumar (38) was killed after mud and debris from a landslide buried several houses in a settlement. A shutter of the headworks dam in Munnar was raised by 10cm. People residing on the banks of Muthirapuzha have been advised to remain vigilant.