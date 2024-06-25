Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Youths held with ganja and firearm in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2024 03:26 PM IST
thrissur ganja
The suspects admitted to using MDMA during the interrogation. Photo: Special Arrangement.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: Peechi police held four youths with ganja, firearm and electronic cigarette on Tuesday. The contraband was found in a car parked in front of Chembuthara Coffee House on the Mannuthy-Vadakkenchery National Highway.
The items seized include 30 grams of ganja, an air pistol, a crusher used for grinding ganja, papers for smoking ganja and an e-cigarette. Akarsh, a resident of Guruvayur; Ramshik, a resident of Pavaratty; Fasil, a resident of Guruvayur; and Adarsh, a resident of Kollam have been arrested by the police in connection with the drug bust.

The police acted on a tip-off about ganja and MDMA being trafficked by car from Bangalore. The suspects were found in a Swift car with the registration number KL 07 CT 4849, parked in front of the Chembuthara Coffee House. The arrests were made while the suspects were inside the coffee house. Although police summoned mechanics to dismantle parts of the car and searched for MDMA, the drug was not found in the car. The suspects admitted to using MDMA during the interrogation, police said.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE