Youths held with ganja and firearm in Thrissur

Thrissur: Peechi police held four youths with ganja, firearm and electronic cigarette on Tuesday. The contraband was found in a car parked in front of Chembuthara Coffee House on the Mannuthy-Vadakkenchery National Highway.

The items seized include 30 grams of ganja, an air pistol, a crusher used for grinding ganja, papers for smoking ganja and an e-cigarette. Akarsh, a resident of Guruvayur; Ramshik, a resident of Pavaratty; Fasil, a resident of Guruvayur; and Adarsh, a resident of Kollam have been arrested by the police in connection with the drug bust.

The police acted on a tip-off about ganja and MDMA being trafficked by car from Bangalore. The suspects were found in a Swift car with the registration number KL 07 CT 4849, parked in front of the Chembuthara Coffee House. The arrests were made while the suspects were inside the coffee house. Although police summoned mechanics to dismantle parts of the car and searched for MDMA, the drug was not found in the car. The suspects admitted to using MDMA during the interrogation, police said.