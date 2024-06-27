Cops caught on wrong beep as breathalyser test turn anticlimatic at Kothamangalam

Kochi: An attempt by police to catch KSRTC employees drinking on duty in Kothamangalam bus depot turned anti-climactic on Thursday when employees challenged officials to use the breathalyser themselves.



The incident unfolded on Thursday morning when inspectors Ravi, Samson, and others arrived at the Kothamangalam KSRTC depot with a breathalyser machine to test employees reporting for the morning shift.

During the inspection, KSRTC conductor PV Biju, who had arrived for the Palakkad service at 8:05 am, registered 39% alcohol content on the breathalyser. However, Biju, a teetotaller, strongly objected to the results, sparking a heated argument between cops and KSRTC employees. The station master on duty supported Biju's claim.

Subsequently, station master Shaju Sebastian was tested and found to have 40% alcohol concentration in his breath. Rasheeda, a female employee, showed 48%, while Ambili, a store employee, registered 40%. Office worker Ajeesh Laxmanan recorded 35% alcohol content.

Angered by the results, the employees insisted that officials undergo testing themselves. When Inspector Ravi was tested, the alcohol content in his breath was measured at 45%.

Cops soon realised they had a faulty breathalyser with them. Sources said inspections were conducted between 4 am and 8 am, but discrepancies emerged after 8.05 am, affecting the accuracy of the results.