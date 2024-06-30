Kerala Excise Dept issues new directives for school surveillance

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Excise Department on Saturday announced new measures to strengthen surveillance around schools throughout the state in an effort to curb drug use and distribution. These instructions were given during a meeting attended by district-level officers and senior officials chaired by State Excise Minister M B Rajesh.

Minister Rajesh emphasised the importance of rigorous vigilance and specialised monitoring, especially now that schools are in session.

"Special efforts should be made to prevent the spread and usage of drugs. Enhanced monitoring should be implemented in all educational institutions, including schools. Women officers should be appointed to monitor schools, and a special squad can be formed if necessary," the minister was quoted as saying in a release issued by the department

The minister also suggested that female excise officers receive special training for this purpose. Directions were issued to intensify the surveillance of shops within school premises. In the wake of the recent spurious liquor disaster in Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu, the meeting also decided that special measures should also be taken in Kerala to prevent such incidents. "Special attention should be given to districts bordering neighbouring states. A district-level special squad should be formed to tighten inspections. Efforts should be made to curb the spread of drugs and illicit alcohol," the release said.

(With PTI Inputs)