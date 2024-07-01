Traffic curbs in Aroor-Thuravur section as NHAI set to begin repair of service roads

Alappuzha: The NHAI is set to begin repair works on the eastern service road of the Aroor-Thuravur section of NH 66 from Wednesday, July 3rd. Traffic will be restricted along this route to facilitate the work. The vehicles bound for Thuravur are to turn from Aroor Temple Junction towards Arookutty and reach Thuravur via Thaikkattussery.

The NHAI expects to complete the repair work in three days. The meteorological department has sounded a green alert for the district for the next three days, based on which the decisions were made. Work on the western service road from Thuravur to Aroor would be taken up in the following days depending on the weather conditions.

During the repair of the west-side service road, vehicles heading to Thuravur will continue to take the Arookutty-Makkekadavu-Thaikkattussery route, while those heading to Aroor will use the already-repaired eastern service road. Special timing would be allotted for large vehicles such as container lorries to cover this stretch during this period.

This was decided during a meeting called by Agricultural Minister P Prasad. District collector Alex Varghese and MLAs Daleema Jojo, P P Chitharanjan, H Salam, U Pratibha and Thomas K. MLA Thomas attended the meeting.

Onmanorama had earlier reported about the dire situation of commuters using the Aroor-Thuravur section of the NH. The Janakiya Samithi formed in protest against the apparent laxity from part of the construction company to do the repair works, was set to hold a strike on Thursday, which has since been moved.

“Now that they have taken up the decision to repair the service roads, we have decided to withdraw from the strike. We are set to meet with the officials of the construction company on Tuesday when they will inform us about the steps taken to ensure smooth and safe traffic,” said Saneesh Panekkadan, secretary of Janakiya Samithi.