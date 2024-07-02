Malappuram Police nab Kannur duo, dent drug racket linking Bangkok and Kerala

Malappuram: Two Kannur natives, understood to be key members of a drug-smuggling racket, were arrested on Tuesday. Kanhirode native Jasir Abdulla (27), alias David was apprehended at the Mumbai Airport while attempting to flee the country while Pinarayi native Muhammed Rashid (24) was taken into custody from his house.

The series of events that led to the arrests began with the seizure of 4.8 kg of a drug called Thai Gold from a lodge near the Karipur Airport, where Kannur natives Ramis and Riyas were caught while packing Rs 45 lakh worth of drugs into a bag. They were planning to smuggle the drugs out of the country. Ramis and Riyas led the cops to Wayanad native Denni, who paved the way for the arrests of Abdulla and Rashid.

The operation was conducted by a police team led by Kondotty DySP Sidhique A M and Karipur Station House Officer Rajeesh S, with the assistance of members of the DANSAF (District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force) and local police. A tip-off received by Malappuram District Police Chief S Sasidharan was the starting point of the operation.

According to police, the smugglers buy the drug from Bangkok, bring it to Kerala via Karipur using carriers from the gulf countries and then take it abroad again.

Sasidharan said many Keralites involved in such cases are serving in prisons abroad. He said they have been monitoring such gangs for months. The police said Abdulla's arrest has provided them with detailed information about a network that links the drug mafia, which operates between Bangkok and Kerala.