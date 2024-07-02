7,000 jaundice cases reported in Malappuram this year: Report

The District Medical Officer of Malappuram has said that the district has reported nearly 7,000 jaundice cases this year. In 2024, Malappuram lost 11 lives to Viral Hepatitis (sometimes called yellow jaundice) while seven other fatalities were suspected to have been caused by the illness.

In June, Malappuram reported 154 cases of Viral Hepatitis. Vallikkunnu and Athanikkal have been the worst affected regions in Malappuram, said DMO Dr M Renuka. She said there are no critical cases at present in these regions.

A major outbreak of jaundice was reported last month in the Chelembra panchayat, where guests at a marriage function fell ill after consuming a 'welcome drink' prepared using contaminated water. One fatality was reported among the 508 cases reported in the region that falls under the Vallikkunnu assembly constituency bordering Kozhikode district.

“The health department is organising massive preventive measures in the affected areas. Wells are chlorinated every three days and ASHA workers conduct awareness drives,” said Dr Renuka.

It is understood that the Vallikkunnu area does not have a government hospital with an in-patient facility. “I have asked for an isolation facility too from the health department. A submission has been given to the Assembly to consider the health issues in the constituency and to take immediate steps to prevent the spread,” said P Abdul Hameed, Vallikkunnu MLA.