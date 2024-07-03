Arya Rajendran gets support from MV Govindan, min Riyas; dist panel issues ultimatum

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM state committee’s decision to extend unconditional support to Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran has sparked discontent among several leaders within the district committee.

There are allegations that the party state secretary MV Govindan and Public Works minister Mohammed Riyas consistently supported Arya whenever she faced a controversy. Another prominent supporter is SYFI national leader and Rajya Sabha MP AA Rahim.

Arya's critics claim that the DYFI and SFI leadership in Thiruvananthapuram remain silent about her actions due to Rahim’s influence. The recent outcry against the mayor during the district committee meeting reflects the prevailing sentiment within the party.

Despite this, CPM state committee member Anavoor Nagappan told Manorama that there was no need for Arya to be corrected, as she had not been personally implicated in any scams. He stated, "Development activities are progressing in the state capital in a timely manner. The media is unfairly portraying Arya, who has been active in rooting out corrupt officials, as a culprit."

The party’s district committee had previously decided to give Arya Rajendran one last chance to amend her approach. This intervention was prompted by concerns that lapses in city administration and her management style could lead to a loss of power. The District Committee meeting also raised concerns about the municipal corporation's smooth administration if Arya were not removed. However, another faction within the party argues that ousting Arya from the Mayor’s post just before the upcoming local body election would hand a significant advantage to their rivals.

Supporters of Arya are also worried that removing her from office would negatively impact her political career. There are indications that the party is considering fielding Arya from Nemom instead of V Sivankutty in the next assembly elections. In this context, it is believed that describing Arya as inept and ousting her would harm the party's image. The District Committee, on its part, has decided to separately analyse the lapses in city administration.

The controversies in which Arya Rajendran is part of,

1. Arya Rajendran sent a letter to Anavoor Nagappan seeking a list of party workers for recruitment to several temporary posts under the corporation. This raised eyebrows and accusations of favouritism.

2. She was involved in the unauthorised allotment of parking space for a private hotel on MG Road.

3. Arya reinstated cleaning workers who had faced action for dumping the Onam feast in a garbage yard.

4. The renting of 21 tipper trucks for waste removal from the Attukal Pongala festival, which did not take place due to COVID-19.

5. The tax paid by people was found missing in the documents.

6. The awarding of the contract for installing LED lights across the city to United Electrical Industries was done in violation of a government order.

7. Building Numbering Scam

8. Scheduled Caste fund diversion scam.

9. Controversy arose from the formation of sports teams along caste lines

10. The Akshararee scam which involved siphoning off corporation funds by inflating the number of illiterates.

11. Flood controversy, which led to public outcry and questions about the corporation’s preparedness and response to the Kerala floods.

12. Potholes on Smart City Roads

13. Arya was involved in a public argument with a KSRTC bus driver.