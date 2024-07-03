Saudi court revokes Kozhikode man’s death penalty, to be released from jail soon

Kozhikode/ Riyadh: A criminal court in Riyadh has overturned the death sentence of Machilakath Abdul Rahim, a resident of Seenath Manzil in Kodambuzha, who had been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for the past 18 years for the murder of a Saudi national. The court’s decision came after the victim's relatives appeared in court and expressed their willingness to forgive Rahim in exchange for blood money.

Rahim attended the court proceedings virtually. The court verified the necessary documents and completed the formalities in a session that lasted about two hours. Representing Rahim were his lawyer Abu Faizal, Indian Embassy official Yousuf Kakkncherry and Sidique Thuvvoor, who holds the power of attorney for Rahim’s family. The lawyers for the victim's family, Muhammad Mumarak Al Kahsani and Abu Anas, were also in attendance.

To facilitate Rahim’s release, a cheque for Rs 34.35 crore (1.5 crore Saudi Riyal) had already been provided to the court through the Indian Embassy. This cheque was handed over to the victim's family’s representative. The Indian Embassy had previously informed the victim's family and their lawyers of their willingness to pay the blood money. The blood money for enabling his release was mobilised through a crowd-funding programme.

After completing the legal formalities, the amount was transferred. Additionally, Rahim’s family had earlier paid Rs. 1.71 crore through the Indian Embassy as legal fees. With the death sentence now cancelled, Rahim’s legal team is working to expedite his release from jail.

Rahim, a former autorickshaw driver from Feroke, went to Saudi Arabia in November 2006 to work as a driver for a Saudi national, Abdulla Abdurahman Al Shahri. He was accused and sentenced to death in 2018 for the murder of Anas Al Shahri, Abdulla's differently-abled son.