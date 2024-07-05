Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Rs 102 cr black money deal uncovered in Kozhikode car showroom; cricketer, celebrities under scanner

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 05, 2024 06:38 AM IST Updated: July 05, 2024 06:41 AM IST
Rupee
Representational image. Photo: Istock/Credit.Dev Manik
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A raid conducted by the Income Tax Department in a used car showroom here has uncovered a black money transaction worth Rs 102 crore. The fraud was unearthed by the investigation department of the Kozhikode Division of the Income Tax Department in the company 'Royal Drive,' owned by Mujeeb Rahman, a resident of Malappuram. Following the discovery of these black money transactions, the Income Tax Department has decided to send notices to national-level celebrities in the fields of cinema and sports suspected to be involved.

The raids were carried out for over two days in the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kozhikode branches of the car showroom. Suspicion had been raised regarding the transactions of large sums of money over the past few months. It was found that famous celebrities bought luxury cars, used them for a year or two, and then sold them to Royal Drive without recording the transactions in their accounts. Additionally, it was found that cars were bought from the showroom, with the price paid in black money. An Indian cricketer and several Malayalam film stars are also involved in the incident, Manorama Online reported.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE