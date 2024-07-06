Construction labourer jumps off building to evade CITU workers' assault, fractures both legs

Edappal: A construction worker sustained fractures to both legs after jumping from a building to escape an attack by CITU's headload workers. Fayaz Shajahan (21), a native from Pathanapuram, Kollam, fell onto the third floor of an adjacent building, which ultimately saved his life.

Around 30 CITU headload workers had threatened nine construction workers, including Fayaz, for unloading building materials at the site. The construction workers said that they had unloaded the items based on the contractor's instructions, who had employed them. Additionally, they noted that no headload workers were present at the site when the load arrived.

Despite being informed that the construction workers were merely following the contractor's orders, the headload workers began assaulting them. Fayaz, attempting to escape the attack, ran to the top of the building under construction and climbed down the hanging ladder fixed outside for painting work.

Realising the CITU workers were approaching, he then jumped to the adjacent building. Though he landed on its third floor, both his legs were fractured in the fall. Amid the ongoing discussions to resolve the dispute, nobody heard his cries for help. The injured youth's pleas were finally heard when the commotion ended, and he was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, where he is now receiving treatment.

The Changaramkulam police registered a case against 10 CITU workers following Fayaz's statement from the hospital. He reported that he was attacked with wooden planks and tube lights before jumping from the building to escape.

The police, led by Circle Inspector Benny Jacob, have intensified their search for the accused. Fayaz, the sole breadwinner of his family, including his ailing father, had travelled from Kollam to Malappuram district for construction work.