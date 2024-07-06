Thiruvananthapuram: The State Information Commission (SIC) has ordered the Kerala government to release the report compiled by Justice Hema Commission, which was appointed to study the problems in the film industry. The order was issued by State Information Commissioner Dr AA Abdul Hakim. The commission also directed that no information should be withheld except what is prohibited under the RTI Act.



"While providing attested copies of the Justice Hema Committee report, the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) should ensure that the materials do not lead to the identification of individuals referenced in the report or compromise their privacy," the order stated.



While acknowledging that the SPIO can reasonably sever and disseminate the information larger public interest, the SIC listed a few portions in the report which should be excluded. After implementing the above orders, the respondents have been directed to file a Compliance Report before the Commission by 4 pm on July 26, 2024.

The Hema Commission was constituted to address issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. It had recommended key provisions to prohibit illegal and offending acts against women in the sector.

Although the report was submitted on December 31, 2019, the government has not yet released it. Journalists had approached the Right to Information Commission regarding this delay. Actress Sharada and former IAS officer KB Vatsala Kumari were also members of the commission.

Last month, the Cultural Affairs Department had handed over a copy of the Justice Hema Commission report to the State Information Commission in a sealed cover. The report is widely believed to contain highly sensitive information that could shake Kerala’s film and cultural spheres to the core. Earlier, the Cultural Affairs Department had repeatedly denied requests for the report’s copy from individuals and the Commission. It finally yielded to the Commission, which demanded the report by invoking its civil and judicial powers.