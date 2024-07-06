Malayali couple, in Nagpur for treatment, found dead

Mumbai: A Malayali couple who arrived in Nagpur for medical treatment was found dead on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Riju Vijayan (Vijay Nair, 42) and his wife Priya Nair (40), both natives of Thiruvananthapuram. It is reported that they took their own lives by consuming a poisoned cold drink.



Priya was suffering from cancer, and the family was facing severe financial difficulties due to her treatment. They had come to Nagpur for treatment three months ago. The police reported that their daughter, who was with them at the time, was sleeping during the incident.

The couple had been living in a rented house in Gajan Nagar. A few months ago, Priya discovered she had brain cancer, prompting the move to Nagpur for treatment. The high treatment costs, exceeding Rs 20,000 per week, left the family in dire financial straits. As their funds depleted, they began borrowing money, with loans due for repayment in July. “Unable to meet this financial obligation, the couple resorted to poisoning themselves. An investigation is ongoing," said a spokesperson from the Jaripatka police station.