Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malayali couple, in Nagpur for treatment, found dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2024 02:41 PM IST
Suicide/Murder
Representational image. Photo: iStock/sreeyashlohiya
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Mumbai: A Malayali couple who arrived in Nagpur for medical treatment was found dead on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Riju Vijayan (Vijay Nair, 42) and his wife Priya Nair (40), both natives of Thiruvananthapuram. It is reported that they took their own lives by consuming a poisoned cold drink.

Priya was suffering from cancer, and the family was facing severe financial difficulties due to her treatment. They had come to Nagpur for treatment three months ago. The police reported that their daughter, who was with them at the time, was sleeping during the incident.

The couple had been living in a rented house in Gajan Nagar. A few months ago, Priya discovered she had brain cancer, prompting the move to Nagpur for treatment. The high treatment costs, exceeding Rs 20,000 per week, left the family in dire financial straits. As their funds depleted, they began borrowing money, with loans due for repayment in July. “Unable to meet this financial obligation, the couple resorted to poisoning themselves. An investigation is ongoing," said a spokesperson from the Jaripatka police station.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE