V D Satheesan escapes unhurt as his car collides with police escort jeep

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2024 07:17 PM IST
The official vehicle of V D Satheesan that met with the accident. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kasaragod

Kasaragod: The Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan escaped without injuries as his car collided with the police escort jeep at Pallikkara near Bekal on Saturday.
The Congress leader was on his way to the Mookambika Devi Temple at Kollur in Udupi district of Karnataka.

Congress leader K Neelakandan and Satheesan's gunman were in the car. They also escaped unhurt.

According to Neelakandan, the police escort vehicle first hit a private car. "Our car coming from behind crashed into the police vehicle," he said. Satheesan took an Alto car and went to Kasaragod town, 16 km away, and from there the police arranged another car from the government guest house, said Neelakandan.

Satheesan landed in Kannur airport from Thiruvananthapuram and was on his way to Kollur in a car when the accident happened in front of the Pallikkara fuel station around 5.10 pm. The front of the car was damaged.

Satheesan has a private wedding to attend in Mangaluru on Sunday. He would first visit the temple and then go for the wedding.

