Ten months on, cops clueless about missing Kozhikode realtor, family demands high-level probe

Ten months on, the investigation into the missing Kozhikode realtor Attoor Mohammed, popularly known as Mami, has yielded no result. Unhappy with the slow pace of progress in the case, Mami's family has demanded a high-level probe.

Mami was a well-connected businessman and a realtor who was part of many major real estate dealings in and around the city. Though he hails from Eramangalam in Balussery, his base was Kozhikode. On August 21 and 22, Mami contacted one of his wives Ramla, his driver and a business partner. He told Ramla that a land registration deal was cancelled.

Nadakkave Police began the investigation of Ramla's complaint. Later the case was taken over by a special squad under the City Police Commissioner, with the involvement of Nadakkave station inspector. They found out that the last call Mami made on his mobile was from Arayidathupalam in the city by 1.30 pm on August 22.

Five months into the probe, Nadakkave Inspector P K Jijeesh was transferred to Iritty in Kannur. Sources said he had traced some clues to a house in Thalakkulathur.

Police sources confirmed that Jijeesh would return to the Nadakkave and take over the probe. But Mami's family has opposed his return. They feel that Jijeesh would only delay the probe further. They also said the case must be handed over to a high-level probe agency.

Members of the action council, formed to coordinate efforts to find Mami, and the man's family members say that the police are in the dark about the disappearance. “If the same police officer, who had investigated the case in the beginning comes to lead the probe, this might further delay the process. We fear there is an illicit connection between the police and some power centre in Kozhikode, which is working against the proper investigation,” they alleged.

“The investigation must be handed over to a higher investigation agency, only then will the cyber wing and high-end technology be used. Nadakkave police have limitations in expanding to such kind of probe,” Mami's sister Ramla told Onmanorama.

A police officer, who is part of the investigation team declined to comment on the family's demand. The officer said the investigation was on but refused to divulge details about the progress.

However, social activist KM Basheer refuted the family's demands and defended the investigating officer. “There were a few persons, including some in the family, who were trying to divert the investigation. That's why they are opposed to the Jijeesh's return. He did the investigation properly, defending all the attempts to divert the probe,” he said.

“Jijeesh was inquiring into the financial transactions done by Mami's relatives after the disappearance. When his investigation focused on a house in Thalakkulathur, he got transferred,” Basheer said.