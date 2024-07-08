CUSAT official booked for misbehaving with girl during arts fest

Kochi: Kalamassery police registered a case against an official at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) for allegedly attempting to grope a girl student during the art fest on the campus. The accused is P K Baby, CUSAT Student Welfare Director and syndicate member. He is facing charges under IPC Section 509 ( outraging the modesty of woman).



Before approaching the police, the girl had lodged a complaint with the university Vice-Chancellor. An internal inquiry is being carried out into this complaint. The incident related to the complaint took place in March. According to reports, the accused will be summoned for an interrogation at the police station.

Baby, a left sympathiser was employed as a non-teaching staff at CUSAT. His appointment to the post equivalent to assistant professor triggered a heated controversy in the university. It is alleged that the university revised the criteria for appointing Baby to a higher post. Though Congress organised a protest against this, the university ignored it and promoted Baby to associate professor post.