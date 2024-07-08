Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Police register case against Alappuzha brothers for beating Dalit woman in public

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2024 10:34 AM IST
Provoked over a police complaint, Shyju and his brother attacked Nilav at the Maniyathrikkal Junction in Cherthala. Photo: Screengrab.
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: The Poochakkal Police on Monday registered a case against two brothers for allegedly assaulting a Dalit woman in public.
Shaiju and his brother, natives of Thycattussery in Alappuzha district, were charged with non-bailable offences, reported Manorama News. The accused are absconding, said cops.

On Sunday, the two men attacked Dalit youth Nilav (19), a native of Maniyathrikkal, after she filed a complaint with the Poochakkal police station against them for assaulting her sisters. The brothers attacked the woman at the Maniyathrikkal Junction in Cherthala. She was on her way home from the police station when the incident happened.

Injured in the assault, Nilav was admitted to the Thuravoor Taluk Hospital and later discharged. Meanwhile, the video footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. An investigation is on to find the accused brothers, said cops.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE