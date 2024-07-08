Gangster's Aavesham-inspired birthday celebration stopped by police in Thrissur

Thrissur: Police stopped a gangster leader's attempt to celebrate his birthday in a style inspired by the movie 'Aavesham' at Thekkinkadu Maidan here on Sunday. Around 32 people, including 17 minors, had gathered at the venue for the birthday celebration of the infamous gangster 'Theekkatt' Sajan.

The event took place around 4 pm on Sunday. Sajan had planned to cut the cake in a grand manner, emulating a scene from the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam movie Aavesham. However, upon learning about the event, the East Police surrounded the group at Thekke Gopura Nada of Vadakkumnathan temple. Although they tried to escape, the police managed to apprehend everyone. Sajan himself evaded capture by not arriving at the scene.

The police released the 17 minors after summoning their parents. The remaining 15 individuals were charged with illegal assembly. 'Theekkatt' Sajan, who was recently released from jail, has a history of violent behavior. He is known for clashing with the notorious gangster Kadavi Ranjith even while imprisoned. Sajan has more than 17 cases against him in various police stations across Thrissur and Palakkad districts, leading to the imposition of the KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act) on him two years ago.