'Aavesham' model celebration: Cops to crack down on social media accounts of Thrissur gangsters

Thrissur: Police are preparing to shut down the social media accounts of gangsters in the district. Thrissur City Police Commissioner R Ilango said accounts of gangsters will be placed under special surveillance and social media platforms will be instructed to ban them. Meanwhile, the investigation into gangster Theekkat Sajan has been intensified.

The move to crack down on social media accounts is aimed at taking strong action against videos that foster admiration for gangsters among youngsters, especially children. Sajan has numerous followers on platforms like Instagram, many of whom are children. He attracts youth by creating reels of him cutting cakes with swords and performing other dramatic acts with intense background music. Additionally, he has a WhatsApp group under the name SJ 777.

Three cases have been registered against Theekkat Sajan for threatening police after they disrupted his 'Aavesham' model party. Sajan threatened to bomb police stations, following which he went into hiding and the investigation was intensified.

Last Sunday, police foiled Sajan’s attempt to celebrate his birthday in 'Aavesham' movie style at Thekkinkadu Maidan. Around 32 people, including 17 minors, had gathered at the location. Upon learning of the event, the East Police apprehended the group but Sajan managed to escape. The 17 minors taken into custody were released after summoning their parents, while cases were registered against the remaining 15 for illegal assembly.

Recently released from jail, Theekkat Sajan was a habitual offender even while incarcerated, frequently clashing with notorious gangster Kadavi Ranjith. Sajan is an accused in 14 cases, including two murder attempts, across various police stations in Thrissur and Palakkad districts.