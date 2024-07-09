Death of Angamaly family suspected to be murder-suicide; petrol can, CCTV visuals recovered

Kochi: The police have concluded that the tragic incident in Angamaly, where a family of four perished in a fire, is likely a case of murder-suicide. The probe team found a petrol can in the room where the fire started.

Binish Kurien and his family, residents of Angadikadavu in Angamaly, died on the morning of June 8. The deceased include Binish (45), his wife Anumol Mathew (40), and their children Joana B Kurian (8) and Jeswin B Kurian (5).

The police have recovered CCTV footage which shows Binish purchasing petrol before the incident. Binish, a trader in Angamaly, was facing significant financial stress, officials said.

Chinnamma, Binish's mother who was sleeping downstairs, first noticed the fire in the upstairs room. Despite efforts from neighbours to extinguish the flames, all four family members succumbed to burns. Police became suspicious as the fire was isolated to the upper room. Further investigation uncovered crucial details suggesting the possibility of suicide.

Binish Kurian operated a natural spices sales business near his residence, where a godown and drying area for spices were located.