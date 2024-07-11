'Conwoman' Sruthi denied anticipatory bail after 3 days of hearing, done in by her 'ISRO job'

Kasaragod: After a marathon hearing for three days, Kasaragod Sessions Judge Sanu S Panicker on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Sruthi Chandrashekaran (32), accused of defrauding male police officers, bankers, and gym trainers of lakhs of rupees by cooking up stories of terminal illness or proposal to marry them, and then slapping rape charges against them if they asked for the money back. She is accused of often posing as an Isro employee, Income Tax sub-inspector, civil service aspirant or bank employee.

On Thursday, the Kasaragod Session Court rejected her anticipatory bail application on a criminal case registered on a complaint of Akhilesh P M. He said he met Sruthi on Instagram and accused her of taking Rs 1 lakh in small amounts and a gold chain weighing 8g from him, claiming her mother-in-law had cancer. When he realised he was being deceived and demanded the money back, she allegedly threatened to accuse him of sexual assault.

On his complaint, Melparamba Police booked her under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating using fake documents) and 405 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

By the end of the second day of hearing on July 10, the Sessions Court was almost convinced to grant her anticipatory bail considering the First Information Statement (FIS) of Akhilesh was very weak and without evidence, said two advocates privy to the bail plea arguments. "But she was done in by her claim that she was an employee of Isro," said one of the lawyers.

Appearing for Sruthi Chandrashekaran, Adv Shajjid Kammadam argued in the court that Akhilesh had sexually abused her minor son and he filed a false case against her to deter her from pressing charges under the POCSO Act against him.

Sruthi told the court that Akhilesh was framing her in a fake case, in connivance with Sub-Inspector of Women's Cell Deepthi and Sujith, a Kanhangad-based gym trainer against whom she pressed rape charges in Mangaluru in May.

Her lawyer also argued that the police were particularly hostile towards her because she had pressed rape charges against a civil police officer in Thrissur.

The police officer's father filed a case against her under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act at Melparamba Police Station. She said the case was a "counterblast" to her case against his son, and the High Court stayed the proceedings. Despite the stay order, the Deputy Superintendent of Police of the Special Mobile Squad which investigates atrocity cases against SC and ST people, and four civil police officers came to her house with the Thrissur police officer's father. Sruthi filed a writ petition against the five police officers in the High Court.

Against this backdrop, "the police will use third-degree method (physical brutality) in case she is arrested" in Akhilesh's case, her advocate told the Sessions Court.

Her advocate also appealed to the Sessions Court that Sruthi's husband was in Dubai, and there was no one else to take care of their two minor sons if she was arrested.

"But most importantly, the police had no evidence to file an FIR, let alone arrest her in Akhilesh's complaint," said her Adv Shajjid Kammadam.

Akhilesh's advocate K Shreekanth said Sruthi chose to play the victim card on the first two days. "But I played the trump card in the end," he said.

In the rape case filed against the gym trainer Sujith, Sruthi had filed a handwritten and signed First Information Statement to Mangaluru's East Police. "It said 'I am working as a technical assistant in Isro in Thiruvananthapuram'. I produced that statement before the sessions judge," said Adv Shreekanth.

The Sessions Judge asked her advocate Kammadam what he had to say about it. "He was not prepared for it. He mumbled that it was an inconsequential misrepresentation. But the damage was done. Her handwritten statement claiming to be an Isro employee demolished her credibility," said a lawyer who was in the court.

On Thursday, the judge rejected Sruthi's bail application. The police are now free to arrest her. "But we won't let that happen. We are moving the high court for bail because the complaint against her is still weak. At best it is a civil dispute," said Adv Kammadam.