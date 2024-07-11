Malayalam
Excise rubbishes CPM's allegations; argues ganja seized from party's new member in Pathanamthitta

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 11, 2024 11:15 AM IST
CPM welcomes new members including ganja case accused Yadu. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: CPM has landed in a fresh controversy as excise rubbished its allegations over the ganja case against Yadhu Krishnan who recently joined the party. The district committee of the party alleged that an excise official linked with Yuva Morcha fabricated the ganja case against Yadhu for ending RSS-BJP links. Terming the allegations baseless, excise argued that 2 kg ganja and a vape (a device used for smoking ganja) were seized from Yadhu Krishnan, a native of Myladumpara.

A team led by an excise inspector seized ganja from Yadhu during a joint inspection. Pathanamthitta excise wing in its report to the higher officials claimed that the inspector seized ganja and registered the case. But CPM alleged that a group of Yuva Morcha loyalists in the excise department including an official named Asees conspired against Yadhu and fabricated the case. However, the report of excise dismissed this allegation.

Meanwhile, Yadhu filed a complaint with the Pathanamthitta district police chief alleging conspiracy to trap him in a fake case. He argued that excise never seized ganja from him.

A total of 62 people linked with BJP and RSS joined CPM on July 5. The party came under fire as a man booked in KAAPA (Kerla Anti-social Activities Prevention Act) case was among the new members. Health Minister Veena George was the chief guest of the programme.

