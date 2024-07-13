Malayalam
Heavy rain likely in Kerala; orange alert in 3 districts today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 13, 2024 09:26 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/vivek vincent3047
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain to very heavy rain in various parts of Kerala, especially in the northern districts, till July 16. The weather body also issued an orange alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday. Meanwhile, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad are under yellow alert.

Orange alert in districts
July 14 – Kannur, Kasaragod
July 15 – Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
July 16 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod
An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts
July 14 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, wayanada
July 15 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad
July 16 - Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad
A yellow alert means heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Squally weather with a wind speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the Kerala Coast till July 16, the IMD alert added. It also forecast rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of the state till July 18.

In view of the adverse weather conditions and rough sea, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts till July 16.

