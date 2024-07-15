Night travel ban in Idukki from 7 pm to 6 am

Idukki: District Collector has imposed night travel ban in Idukki after an Orange alert was issued for the district. According to the proceedings issued by the Collector, strong winds are blowing in the district and there is high probability of landslide in hilly areas in the district. It has become necessary to curtail night travel in the district, as per the proceedings.

The ban will be effective from 7 pm to 6 am. The tourists have been warned against venturing into waterfalls on either sides of roads in the district. The restrictions have been imposed as per relevant sections of Disaster Management act.

The collector has entrusted District police chief, Sub divisional magistrates, Regional transport officer, tehsildars with the enforcement of the ban. District police chief has been directed to lay special focus on restricting night travel on Munnar gap road. It has been reported that large boulders fell onto the road at certain places in Idukki during the heavy shower.