Heavy rain lashes Kerala; red alert in 3 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Incessant heavy rain and gusty winds continued to lash several parts of Kerala as monsoon winds continued to intensify prompting the India Meteorological Department to sound red alert in Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Monday. Ernakulam, Palakkad, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts are placed under an orange alert while a yellow alert is sounded for all other districts except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

The district authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions in seven districts- Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts on Monday in view of the rain. In Kasaragod, no holiday is declared for colleges.

Orange alert in districts



July 15- Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad

July 16 – Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode

July 17 – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow alert in districts

July 15 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki

July 16 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram

July 17 – Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a thunderstorm with heavy rainfall and gusty wind speeds reaching 40 kmph at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts in the coming hours. The weathermen also predicted moderate rainfall at one or two places in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.



Heavy monsoon showers, with the accompaniment of strong winds, have been reported across the state for the last two days. It caused widespread havoc, including the uprooting of trees, minor landslides, intense water-logging and partial damage to houses, authorities said. Shutters at various dams were raised in the wake of a continuous heavy downpour.

The district administration in Pathanamthitta urged people living in the catchment area of Moozhiyar Dam to be extra vigilant as its shutters are likely to be raised.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority warned that water-logging on major roads and poor visibility of vehicles may lead to traffic congestion. Flooding in many parts of low-lying areas and river banks and the uprooting of trees may cause damage related to the power sector, the KSDMA added.

(With PTI inputs)