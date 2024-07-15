Kerala rain: 2 shutters of Peringalkuthu dam opened; Chalakudy River areas put on alert

Thrissur: Two shutters of Peringalkuthu dam were raised by 20 centimetres on Monday as water level reached a critical 423.4 metres, nearing the dam’s maximum capacity of 424 metres. A red alert was issued in the afternoon as persistent rainfall in the catchment area continued to elevate the water level.

The district administration has issued a warning for people living along the Chalakudy River to remain vigilant due to the increasing water level. Following the 2018 flood, where the dam's shutters were damaged, restrictions were implemented on water storage. Subsequently, repair works were carried out. Alerts are declared at different levels: blue at 419 feet, orange at 420 feet, and red at 421 feet.