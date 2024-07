Thiruvananthapuram: All educational institutions and government offices will remain closed on Tuesday after the state government declared a public holiday on account of Muharram.

Muharram marks the beginning of the first month of the Islamic calendar.

Though Palayam Imam Dr VP Suhaib Moulavi had sent a letter to the government demanding a holiday on July 17, no official announcement has been made yet. However, all public and private sector banks will have a holiday on July 17.