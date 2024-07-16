Alappuzha: Traffic congestion has eased on the National Highway 66 between Aroor and Thuravur, where construction work on India's longest six-lane flyover (13 km) is ongoing. The construction company has reportedly completed repair works on both service roads, bringing some relief to commuters.

However, the service roads are mostly in a dire state due to incessant rains and allegedly due to a lack of funds on the company's part. “From what I understand from my meeting with the company officials, they have already used up their maintenance grant and the present repair was carried out using the company’s funds. That is why tiles have been laid only in certain spots,” said Saneesh Payikkadan, secretary of Kuthiathode Janakiya Samithi.

According to Payikkadan, waterlogging is a major issue on the stretch. “It is the panchayat that has to take the initiative and ensure proper facilities to let the rainwater drain away. Also, the KSEB is still to move the electric posts that are causing hindrance to the traffic,” he said.

Call for regular police intervention

Payikkadan says lack of lane discipline has led to chaos along the stretch that has witnessed heavy traffic jams almost regularly for several months. “Police officers should be deputed at major intersections like Aroor and Chandiroor permanently to ensure smooth traffic. Now, many people ignore the instructions of the marshalls (deputed by the construction company) because they do not speak Malayalam. On days when the police officers are present, there are no traffic problems,” Payikkadan said.

While regular traffic has been allowed back on the service roads, heavy vehicles such as trucks and container lorries are still diverted through other routes.