Ponmudi, Ilaveezhapoonchira among tourist destinations closed due to heavy rain in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular tourist destinations in Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts have been closed due to heavy rain in Kerala.

Entry to the tourist attractions of Illikkal Kallu, Ilaveezhapoonchira, and Marmala waterfalls in the Kottayam district is prohibited until July 18. Meanwhile, the hill station of Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram will be closed until further notice. A night travel ban has also been imposed on the Erattupetta-Wagamon road.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert (rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm is expected in 24 hours) for Kannur and Kozhikode districts on Tuesday.

Four dams in central Kerala have been placed on red alert. They are Kallarkutty, Erattayar, Lower Periyar in the Idukki district and the Peringalkuthu Dam in Thrissur. The IMD has also warned of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in the state.

In response to repeated incidents of trees falling on Tuesday, authorities have ordered the trimming of branches.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has forecast high tidal waves, up to 3.6 meters, along the Kerala coast until Wednesday. Squally weather, with wind speeds of 30 km/hr to 45 km/hr, gusting to 50 km/hr, is expected to prevail over the Kerala coast until July 18.

Rain accompanied by thundershowers is also likely to occur across most parts of Kerala until July 22, stated IMD.

Due to adverse weather conditions and rough seas, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts until July 20. A third-level warning has been issued for 11 ports in the state.