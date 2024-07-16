LDF moves no-confidence motion against municipality chairman Saneesh George in Thodupuzha

Idukki: The LDF has issued a no-confidence motion notice against Thodupuzha municipality chairman Saneesh George who is an accused in a bribery case. The no-confidence motion notice, signed by 13 LDF councilors, was handed over to the Deputy Director, LSG, Idukki on Monday.

Saneesh, who contested and won as a Congress rebel later became a part of the LDF. According to the LDF leaders, the conduct of Saneesh George, who is still under vigilance investigation in the bribery case is not consistent with the moral values that a public servant should uphold.

Saneesh George said he welcomed the no-confidence motion. He said that CPIM is trying to save its face.

“Let the motion of no confidence be brought and there should be a debate. I have no association with the CPI(M), which has withdrawn its support,” he said. Thodupuzha Municipal Corporation Chairman Saneesh George went on leave after vigilance named him an accused in the bribery case. The no-confidence motion will be presented next week.