Thrissur graphic designer arrested for printing Rs 500 notes on stamp paper

Thrissur: A graphic designer in Thrissur was arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 on stamp paper. Pavaratty native Justin was nabbed by a special team headed by V K Raju, DySP, Kodungallur.

The police seized 12 counterfeit currencies of Rs 500 printed on stamp papers of Rs 50 in denomination. The printer used for this purpose was also confiscated.

The investigation began with the complaint of the owner of a medical store who received a suspected counterfeit currency. The customer left his mobile phone number with the store owner, saying he could be reached if the currency turned out to be fake.

The store owner approached the police as the number provided by the customer was unreachable. CCTV footage from the locality led the cops to Justin. According to reports, he has used the counterfeit notes at various shops in Thrissur for six months.