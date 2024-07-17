Man who flashed a woman & minor daughter in Kasaragod bus arrested

Kasaragod: Bekal police on Wednesday arrested the man who flashed at a woman and her six-year-old daughter while travelling in a bus two days ago. The accused is Muhammed Kunhi (51) of Kuniya in Pullur-Periya grama panchayat.



According to police, the incident happened while the mother-daughter duo was travelling to Palakkunnu from Kanhangad on Monday, July 15. Muhammed Kunhi boarded the bus in between and sat on a seat opposite the complainant and allegedly flashed at her. The bus was not crowded.

The woman, a native of Balal panchayat, captured him flashing on her mobile phone. But before she could inform the conductor, the man alighted from the bus. She later filed a complaint with Bekal Police.