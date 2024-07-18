Jasna Saleem known for her Hindu deity paintings alleges cyberbullying, to take legal action

Kozhikode: Jasna Saleem, an artist based in Kozhikode known for her paintings of Lord Krishna has alleged that she was being subjected to cyberbullying and she will take legal action against those responsible. Jasna said that religious fundamentalists are targeting her and portraying her in bad light.

She met the press here on Wednesday and talked about the trauma she has been going through over the past few months. Jasna, a mother of two and a resident of Koyilandi has drawn more than 1000 paintings of the Hindu deity and she had also gifted a painting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''They even say that I set up honey traps. Nobody thinks about how my family and I would survive this. I had become depressed and I was even forced to take extreme steps,'' she said.

She said that she is facing comments like she makes crores by making paintings of Lord Krishna. ''I have built a small house after securing a home loan and I have a car, that too was bought with a bank loan. Whoever helped me were also victimised and subjected to cyber attacks, including an industrialist and my cousin Arun,'' she said.