Nadukani in Malappuram emulates Nilgiri model to check use of plastic

Malappuram: In a significant move towards protecting the eco-sensitive Nadukani region, the Malappuram district administration and the Vazhikkadavu Panchayat have opened a check-post to monitor visitors carrying banned plastic items.

The check-post has started functioning at Anamari in the Vazhikkadavu panchayat at the entry point of the ghat. In the first stage, the Haritha Karma Sena members will create awareness among the passengers about the environmental impact of dumping plastic in the ghat region.

A meeting convened under Malappuram district collector V R Vinod, Assistant Director of Local Self Government P B Shaju and Vazhikkadavu Grama Panchayat officials in two stages have decided to convert the ghat into a plastic-free zone. The project has been influenced by the successful plastic ban introduced by the neighbouring Nilgiri District in Tamilnadu where they seize plastic if someone carries and slap a fine as a punishment.

"At present, people are throwing plastic and other waste in the ghat without any control. There were incidents that the animals had eaten such plastic and it posed a huge threat to their lives. Apart from this, the mountain in the Western Ghat is a major water source for a large region. We usually take the initiative to clean the ghat with the support of different organisations. But the panchayat has decided to introduce a permanent solution to end the usage of plastic in the ghat and decided to implement a complete ban on the material,'' Vazhikkadavu Panchayat Vice President Reji Joseph said.

The project will be introduced in two stages and the administration hopes, with the cooperation of the commuters, they can achieve the goals in a short time. "There will be an awareness programme on a massive level at the ghat in the first stage. We will introduce vehicle inspection and slapping fines if they are found carrying plastic in the second stage,'' District Collector V R Vinod said. The second stage of the project will begin within a month. The panchayat will install cameras in the ghat to monitor the implementation of law. Vazhikadavu panchayat will collect fine from the offenders with the help of the Police and Forest departments. They will use the fund to beautify the region.