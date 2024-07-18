Wayanad police bust drug racket in Wellness Spa, two in custody

Kalpetta: The police here on Thursday arrested two drug racketeers operating from a 'Wellness Spa' in a major crackdown against the narcotics sale in the district. The accused are Kozhikode natives Muhammed Rashid (34) and Parangottuveettil P Musthafa (40). During the raid in the spa, the cops seized 3.88 gm of MDMA, packing material and micro-weighing equipment.

According to the police, they raided the place based on a tip-off. It is revealed that youngsters in the city are regulars in the spa from where they used to source the lethal drug MDMA. After arresting the duo, the officials also confiscated Rs 91,000 from them. The duo reportedly raised this huge amount from the drug sale under the guise of the Wellness Spa.



Rashid, one of the accused is employed in a tourism agency as a tourist guide. If the tourists demand, Rashid used to supply drugs to the resorts where they take accommodation, police said. The cops found that Rashid purchased MDMA in large quantities and sold it to customers in small quantities in tune with their needs.

Fifth case of MDMA seizure in July

According to police, this is the fifth MDMA seizure in July in which a total of 8 persons were arrested. Recently, a couple was arrested from a lodge in Kalpetta with 4 gm of MDMA. On July 4, Tirunelli police and the special anti-drug squad of Wayanad Superintendent of Police arrested two persons with 48.05 gm of MDMA, which was a commercial quantity. On July 11, police seized 265.55 gm of MDMA and arrested one person during a vehicle inspection at Tholppetty check post on the Karnataka border. The estimated price of the stuff was Rs 8 lakhs in the domestic market.