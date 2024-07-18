Malayalam
Anti-terror squad arrest Maoist operative in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2024 02:06 PM IST
Representational image
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: The state anti-terror squad arrested a member of a Maoist organisation from Ernakulam Junction (South Railway station). According to a Manorama News report, the Wayanad native was in the city to collect funds for his organisation.
The arrested is Manoj from Wayanad, though the police have not released more details regarding him.

Sources said Manoj was in town to collect funds from sympathisers at Brhamapuramm. The ant-terror squad has been on the lookout for Maoist operatives. Once they received information regarding the most, they swooped on him and made the arrest. It is also learned that he was working with the Kabani Dalam of the extremist outfit.

