Ankola landslide: Truck not found in river; CM asks Karnataka govt to deploy radar for search

Kozhikode: The search for the missing Kozhikode man, who is believed to be in the truck trapped in a landslide , and others are still continuing at Ankola in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada.

A team of divers from the Navy completed their search for the truck in the river on Friday evening. According to officials, divers could not find the truck in the riverbed. As per reports, nearly 15 people are feared trapped in the mud that flowed down the hill following a massive landslide in the area.



Manorama News reported that the Navy and NDRF launched the search using metal detectors after accessing GPS details of the truck from the makers Bharat Benz. They are planning to dig the spot that was last recorded on the GPS. However, the rescuers were forced to cancel the search due to the frequent mudslips in the area.

The truck driven by Kozhikode native Arjun and other vehicles went missing on July 16 after a landslide hit the National Highway 66 stretch at Ankola. Manorama News reported that around five vehicles are feared trapped in the debris. It is learnt that a huge portion of a hill close to the road collapsed and fell over the road amid heavy rain.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah requesting to deploy radar for the search.

Arjun's family is pinning hope on his return as his mobile phone was ringing even on Friday morning. Talking to the media, they revealed that Arjun contacted them on Monday after which there has been no communication from him.

According to Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar neither the phone nor the GPS would work if the truck had fallen into the nearby waterbody as was initially speculated by those carrying out the rescue operations at the site. The minister said that as soon as information about the missing driver was received, he got in touch with his counterpart in Karnataka who in turn informed the concerned District Collector. "I also asked PC Vishnunadh (Congress MLA) to get in touch with the Karnataka government to exert pressure," he added. The minister said that continuous rain in the area was posing a challenge to the rescue efforts, but the debris was being cleared in stages.