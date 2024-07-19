8-year-old Jharkhand girl found dead at rented home in Idukki, police begin probe

Idukki: Kattapana police have begun a probe after an eight-year-old girl from Jharkhand was found dead in her rented home at Anakuthi near Kattapana on Thursday afternoon.



Police said that she came from Jharkhand three days ago along with her mother's sister. The child's mother had died earlier. Her father is in Jharkhand. Police have learnt that mother's sister got married recently and came to Idukki with her husband and sister's daughter. They started staying along with six guest workers from Jharkhand in a rented home at Anakuthi. They would leave her at home along with three other children of the woman and go for work at an estate at Anakuthi.

According to reports, the girl was lying motionless at home when her mother's sister returned home after work. She was taken to a private hospital at Kattapana where she was declared brought dead. The police have been told that the girl had complained of a mild headache in the morning, however she seemed fine. Her body has been shifted to Idukki Medical college for postmortem. More details can be known only after the autopsy, police said.