Whirlwind causes widespread damage in Thrissur

Thrissur: A whirlwind that struck the district early in the morning caused widespread damage at Puthukkad, Varandarappilly, Nanthipulam, Chengaloor Kundukadavu and Attapilly. Uprooted trees fell on the houses, powerlines were snapped and farms suffered huge crop losses.

Uprooted trees fell on the houses of Ollukkaran Paul, Korattikkaran Ammini, Chulliparambil Manoj of SN Puram and Mookkuparambil Ashokan of Nanthipulam. Over 300 plantains belonging to Eriyakkad Girish were uprooted.

Strong winds caused a tree to fall in the Kundukadavu area of Puthukkad panchayat, partially damaging six houses. In Nanthipulam, a falling areca nut tree caused roof tiles to fly off and injured Rukmini, the wife of Vadathala Vijayan. A tree fell on the car of Kottukulam Suresh.

Extensive damage to power lines across the affected areas has disrupted daily life. A transformer installed on the Chengaloor road toppled over adding to the woes. Puthukkad MLA K Ramachandran and other local representatives inspected the scene.