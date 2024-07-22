Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

This year's Hajj pilgrimage of Keralites concludes as last batch of 139 return home

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 22, 2024 09:28 PM IST
State Haj Committee Chairman C Muhammed Faizy recieving the pilgrims at the Kozhikode International Airport. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: This year's Hajj pilgrimage is complete after the last batch reached Kerala on Monday. The Air India Express carrying 139 pilgrims arrived at the Kozhikode International Airport at Karipur at noon.

Kerala sent 18,200 pilgrims for Hajj this year from the three embarkation points of Kozhikode, Kochi and Kannur. At least 10,515 pilgrims embarked at Kozhikode; 280 other-state pilgrims also went for Hajj from Kerala. The state Hajj committee informed that 26 pilgrims died during the pilgrimage, including Mannil Kadavath Muhammed, a native of Vazhayur in Malappuram district. The Hajj pilgrimage from Kerala started on May 21 from Kozhikode while the first return flight landed on July 1.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE