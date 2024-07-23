Four members of Malayali family killed in Kuwait fire to be laid to rest on Wednesday

Alappuzha: The bodies of four members of a family, who perished in a fire at their apartment in Kuwait, will be laid to rest at the Marthoma Church cemetery in Thalavady in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Mathew Varghese (42), his wife Lini (37) and their children Irin (14) and Isaac (11) were found dead in their apartment on Friday last.

The cause of their death was the inhaling toxic fumes from the fire which broke out due to an electric short circuit in the air conditioner. The family had just reached Kuwait that day after spending a month-long vacation in Thalavady and was sound asleep when tragedy struck.

The bodies will be brought to a new house built by Mathew in his native place by 5:30 am. Around 8.30, the bodies will be taken to the church for the public to pay respects. The cremation is scheduled for 12.30 pm.

The bodies repatriated from Kuwait were received at the Nedumbassery Airport in Kochi on Monday. From there it was brought to Medical Mission Hospital in Thiruvalla and kept in the mortuary there.

It is understood that Mathew planned to discontinue his 18-year expat life in Kuwait and return to Kerala to be with his mother Rachel Varghese. His father Rajamulackal had died 12 years ago.

There will be traffic regulations on the Ambalapuzha - Thiruvalla State Highway to facilitate the movement of vehicles coming to attend the funeral. Officials have instructed taking the Thalavady - Polleppady road to reach the Marthoma Church grounds.