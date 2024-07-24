Hema Commission report to be released today after 5-year-long wait, 83 pages omitted

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will on Wednesday release the findings of the report submitted by Justice Hema Commission, which studied the hardships faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Sections affecting the privacy of individuals and potentially identifying them will not be published, as per the order of the State's Right to Information Commission. The 233-page portion of the report will be handed over at 4 pm to the five individuals who filed appeals and complaints to the commission seeking the report which was published five years ago.

(The release of the report was stayed for a week on July 24 by the Kerala High Court while considering a petition by Malayalam film producer Sajimon Parayil. Read More: Kerala HC stays Hema Commission report's release.)

State Right to Information Commissioner Dr A Abdul Hakeem had directed that the applicants should be notified of which parts of the report would be provided and which would be excluded. Accordingly, the RTI Officer of the Culture Department informed them that 82 pages, 115 paragraphs, and some lines on various pages have been omitted. All five individuals have paid Rs 699 each to the treasury for a copy of the report.

Justice Hema Committee

The committee was constituted in the aftermath of the 2017 actress assault case, involving actor Dileep, to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry. Besides Justice K Hema, actor Sharada and former IAS officer KB Vatsala Kumari were members of the committee. Although the report was submitted on December 31, 2019, the Kerala government has not released it yet as it was suspected to contain sensitive information. Journalists have approached the Right To Information Commission against this.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was allegedly abducted and molested in her car for two hours by some of the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the survivor. There are 10 accused in the case, in which Dileep, the eighth accused, was also arrested and sent to jail. He was released after the court granted him bail. The case is pending.