Kerala Sahitya Akademi awards for 2023 announced

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards for 2023 were announced in Thrissur on Thursday. Kalpatta Narayanan and K Venu are among the winners.

Narayanan's 'Thiranjedutha Kavithakal' was declared winner in the best poetry category. Haritha Savithri's 'Zin' was chosen for the best Novel prize while N Rajan's 'Udaya Arts and Sports Club' was announced winner of the best short story prize.

'E for Oedipus' by Gireesh P C Palam was chosen for best Drama prize while P Pavithran's 'Bhoopadam Thalathirikkumbol' was chosen for the best Literary Criticism prize.

B Rajeevan's 'Indiayude Veendedukkal' has been chosen for Scholarly Literature prize. K Venu's 'Oranveshanathinte Katha' bagged the best biography/autobiography prize. Nandini Menon's 'Aamcho Bastar' won the best travelogue prize.

'Katha Kadikai" by A M Sreedharan won the award for best translation. Gracy's 'Penkuttiyum Koottarum' secured the prize in the category of children's literature. Suneesh Varanad's 'Varanadan Kathakal' won the award in the best humour category.

The Akademi has not announced a winner for the Vilasini Award. Akademi chairman K Satchidanandan said none of the entries deserved the prize. Last year, giving the prize to P K Pokker had triggered a controversy.